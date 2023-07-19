Masego has announced a run of Australian shows to back up his Yours and Owls festival appearance.

Already confirmed to perform at the festival this October, the Jamaican-American multi-instrumentalist – real name Micah Davis – will now perform shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in the same month (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 26th at 10am local time. The promoter pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 25th at 10am local time, while the Whatslively pre-sale commences on Monday, July 24th at 9am local time.

Renowned for his jazz and hip hop fusion sound, Masego’s live shows are widely acclaimed for their energy and musicianship. Following a breakout series of EPs, Masego has collaborated with FKJ, Kaytranada, Kehlani and many more big names.

Back in March, he released his self-titled second studio album, receiving strong reviews from critics. “Behold a wizard at work,” hailed The Guardian in a five-star review, adding that “the multitalented Micah Davis returns with a signature blend of trap, house and jazz that is nothing short of magical.”

“Micah Davis has at last found musical and emotional maturity in his self-titled sophomore album,” wrote The Line of Best Fit in another positive review.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Masego 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Astral People, Handsome Tours and Whatslively

Whatslively pre-sale begins Monday, July 24th (9am local time)

Promoter pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 25th (10am local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, July 26th (10am local time)

Tickets available via handsometours.com

Thursday, October 12th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 14th

Yours and Owls, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, October 15th (All Ages)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Monday, October 16th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, October 19th (18+)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 20th (18+)

Metro City, Perth, WA