What do you get when you cross Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion with Hannah Montana. The answer is ‘The Best Of Both WAPs’.

The good, the bad and the ugly of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ mash ups are coming from left, right and centre. And it’s no wonder considering it’s a cultural music icon!

Just last week we witnessed the mash up between ‘WAP’ and Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ and you’ll just have to listen to that yourself because there are no words to describe that one.

And now we have a Hannah Montana x Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion mash up courtesy of TikToker @Omfgrant (Grant Whitson). Dubbed ‘The Best Of Both WAPs’ the short mash up includes the instrumentals of ‘Best Of Both Worlds’ and the lyrics of ‘WAP’.

It is a combination that you definitely would never see on Disney Channel that’s for sure.

However ‘WAP’ is breaking ground all on it’s own, becoming the first female-led hip-hop song to top the charts in 28 years. It is also the first ever all-female hip-hop collaborative track to top the ARIA singles chart.

‘WAP’ has instigated both positive discussions and backlash across the globe and even Joe Biden sat down with Cardi B for a no holds barred interview following it’s release. And Tiger King star, Carole Baskin even jumped on board to slam the artists. Not one to take anything lying down Cardi B was quick to respond with, “Girl you killed your goddamn husband”.

Check out Grant Whitson’s ‘The Best Of Both WAPs’: