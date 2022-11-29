Following the raging success of ‘Get On The Beers’, Aussie DJs Mashd N Kutcher have released a Christmas storybook based on the iconic track.

ICYMI, while the enforced lockdown in Melbourne during the worst of the pandemic was an awful time, it inadvertently spawned a legendary Aussie moment: Dan Andrews telling folks it was not appropriate for people to get together and “get on the beers” at a press conference in March on 2020.

After Mashd N Kutcher made the cheeky little remix by sampling this quote from Andrews, things blew up as the bit went viral, so much so that a festival in WA ended up playing it and one dedicated fan even created a whole Christmas light setup to sync with the track.

The ‘Get On The Beers’ remix became something of a rally cry for Dan Andrews fans, who managed to push it to No.2 on the iTunes charts and over 1.4 million streams on Spotify. To be fair, it is a bit of a banger.

So popular was the track, that it managed to crack the triple j Hottest 100, impressively landing in the 12th spot for the hugely popular countdown.

The anthemic track was even introduced by the man himself, Dan Andrews, who said during the song’s introduction, “I want to congratulate Mashd N Kutcher for making it into the Hottest 100.

“I haven’t heard a lot of their work, but this particular song? I’ve heard once or twice.

“What’s clear is that now a politician has made the Hottest 100, this is probably going to be the last Hottest 100 – it’s no longer Hot,” Andrews continued.

“I’m sorry to all the Gen-Xers out there who have to bid farewell to their most important annual cultural tradition.

“With our State at zero cases for the last few weeks, thanks to all the good work of both our contact tracing teams and every individual Victorian, I can now officially declare it is time to get on the beers,” Andrews declared, as the song kicked in.

Now, the boys from Mashd N Kutcher are ready to bring back the track ahead of the Silly Season – this time, in the form of a Get on the Beers: A Christmas Story – which has already managed to htop Amazon’s ‘Mover & Shaker’ chart within 60 minutes of release and become the highest ranked book title in a 24-hour period this year.

Speaking of the roaring success of their Chrissy book, Mashd N Kutcher’s Matt Minor mused, “I think the thing we’ve learned over the years is that nothing surprises us.

“Considering that the song itself was knocked up in about 15 minutes, nothing really surprises us anymore. I think it represents a light-hearted fun bit of tongue-in-cheek humour. It really embraces those things that make Aussie culture what it is.

Speaking of the book’s story, Matt added, “It’s essentially the story of Santa going about its usual yearly usage travels, and unfortunately he hears that the North Pole’s pubs are shut and it’s his duty to make sure he gets the beers to the people quickly.”

In other fab news for fans of the duo, Mashd N Kutcher have also announced that they’re set to drop a new single and Australian Tour this December and January – so definitely stay tuned for more bangers from the cheeky pair.

Get on the Beers: A Christmas Story is available on Amazon and via the official website here.

