Australian DJ duo Mashd N Kutcher has done it again with their latest release, an edit of the iconic hit You’re The Voice. The track was initially teased on Triple J’s “Will It Mash” segment, where the band mashes together classic Australian vocals with other songs or genres. The segment generated significant interest in the band’s bass-heavy, mainstage-worthy edit of You’re The Voice, which has since received almost 1,000 comments and 800,000 views.

The new edit features the original iconic vocals, brought to new heights with an up-tempo drum and bass beat, wobbling synth bass line and banging percussion. The track is sure to be a festival hit and is the latest in a string of successful releases from the band.

Despite the past two years of pause due to the pandemic, Mashd N Kutcher has continued to release some of their biggest singles to date. Their remix of Victorian state premier Daniel Andrews’ Get On The Beers has amassed over 8 million streams on all platforms and 3 million views on YouTube. The track reached #12 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of last year and peaked at #1 on the iTunes Dance Release charts and Australian Independent singles charts, as well as Spotify AU.

The success of Get On The Beers has led to the release of the band’s Christmas Book, Get On The Beers: A Christmas Story. The book topped Amazon’s Mover & Shaker Chart within 60 minutes of its launch and became the highest-ranked book title within a 24-hour period this year.

Mashd N Kutcher has also toured globally, showcasing their talent at festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, OMNIA, and Marquee. They’ve had 2 Beatport number #1 records in singles Fiesta and Like Fire, as well as 3 ARIA-certified platinum records for Do It Now, My Sunshine, and Get On The Beers. Their most recent sampling single, On My Mind, has received over 3,000 spins on Australian radio.

Mashd N Kutcher is known for their ability to turn their eye for virality into commercial hits and their latest release, an edit of You’re The Voice, is sure to follow in the footsteps of their previous successes. The track is out now and available on all major platforms.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.