Australian instrumental trio Master Control Project (MCP) have returned for their second single, “Now We Have to Kill You”.

This calculated rollout offers listeners a progressively deeper dive into MCP’s distinctive sound, with each track building anticipation for their forthcoming album, After Midnight, set to drop on Halloween (Oct. 31).

For their most recent offering, “Now We Have to Kill You”, the band doesn’t shy away from heavy themes, tackling the complexities of addiction head-on. In their own words:

“This song delves into the conflicted emotions experienced by oral addiction and the physical triggers that follow. Our goal was to evoke the intense and pleasurable physical and psychological feelings one gets when feeding oral addictions in exchange for ‘the rush’ (the age-old exchange that occurs when feeding the cravings experienced with oral addiction).”

“We then take a dangerous turn down a dark path, finding ourselves owing money to bad men who want to kill you, all to feed silly cravings that once seemed so innocent.”

They added, “We hope this brings a compelling exploration of thought and reflection and helps anyone with similar struggles.”

To complement their sonic exploration, MCP is offering fans a multi-sensory experience with a limited edition vinyl package.

Only 200 fans will have the chance to own this collector’s item, which includes a 24-page graphic comic book by bassist Wesley von Grabill and illustrator Ben Toupein. Available for pre-order from Suitcase Records, the package also features a double-sided poster and 3D glasses, offering a multi-sensory experience that complements the album’s themes.

Listen to “Now We Have to Kill You” by Master Control Project (MCP) below.