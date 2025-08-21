Mastodon co-founder and former lead guitarist Brent Hinds has died at age 51 following a motorcycle accident in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

As per Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning heavy metal musician was killed when his Harley Davidson collided with an SUV around 11:35pm.

According to Brian Jost Reents, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Investigator of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department’s preliminary investigation concluded that the driver of the SUV “failed to yield while turning left and collided” into Hinds. Officers found Hinds unresponsive at the scene, and medical personnel pronounced him deceased. The investigation remains active.

Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000 alongside bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor. The band achieved significant commercial and critical success over their 25-year collaboration, recording eight studio albums together. Their 2004 release Leviathan earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time, whilst single “Blood and Thunder” was included in the publication’s 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time.

The band’s trajectory included several landmark releases, from their 2002 debut Remission through to 2009’s mainstream breakthrough Crack the Skye and their most recent album, 2021’s Hushed and Grim. Their 2010 album The Huntermarked their first Top Ten entry on the Billboard 200, demonstrating their evolution from underground favourites to chart success.

Mastodon’s accolades included their first Grammy win in 2018 for Best Metal Performance for “Sultan’s Curse”, earning six Grammy nominations in total. The group earned recognition for Best Rock Album for 2017’s Emperor of Sand, cementing their status within the heavy metal landscape.

When the Good Things festival stopped by Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in late 2024, Mastodon flew high on the bill, and left an impression. “Mastodon is a highlight everywhere, every time they play. Good Things Festival 2024 was no different, as guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds and his band of road-toughened rock beasts punished the stadium’s speakers with “Black Tongue”, “Megalodon”, “Blood and Thunder”, and more,” Tone Deaf wrote following the show at Brisbane Showgrounds. “If you weren’t already a fan, you were by the time the next act plugged in.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

In March, Mastodon announced their parting of ways with Hinds, stating they were “deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared.” Hinds later claimed he was kicked out of the band. Following news of his death, the remaining members expressed their grief on social media, describing themselves as being “in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief.”

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” the band wrote. “Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans.”