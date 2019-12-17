Mastodon are still on track to release a new record soon, with drummer Brann Dailor claiming the new album will likely arrive in 2020.

Earlier this year, US heavy metal outfit revealed to their fans that they would be releasing a “brutal” new song soon, marking their first release since 2017’s Cold Dark Place EP.

Sadly, this song never appeared, but the band revealed this was due more to timing and some unforeseen circumstances, with a European tour coming before new music could be shared.

However, while they noted they were still hoping their new album would arrive, it seems as though Mastodon are gearing up to well and truly hit the studio, with drummer Brann Dailor telling Rolling Stone the new record will likely arrive in 2020.

Speaking to the magazine about the decade that was, Dailor opened up about some interesting tidbits, including having Slayer’s Dave Lombardo draw a penis on his face, and being lumped with a bar tab from the guys in KISS.

However, looking ahead, Dailor explained that he’s hoping 2020 will feature a bit of self-care and, above all, a new Mastodon record.

“I’m gonna try to keep my life together and I’m gonna try to keep from mentally collapsing,” Dailor explained of his hopes for the coming year.

“And I’m gonna try to keep writing music and recording music and pretty much just do what I’ve been doing. Try to write a kickass Mastodon record within the next few months, and it will probably come out in 2020.

“So I’m hoping for continuation of what’s been going on the last 10 years. More of the same, please. Thank you.”