Matchbox Twenty have dropped a new B sides EP, made up from their 2012-released album, North.

The US pop-rock band revealed the news this week, with the 5-track EP available to listen to now. Check it out below.

“I’m so glad these songs are finally getting to be heard,” frontman Rob Thomas said.

“When you hear B sides it always makes you think of songs that weren’t good enough. Truth is, we almost made a double album but our label wasn’t keen on it for so many logistical reasons.

“That said, here is a Mini Matchbox album to kick off your new year. We are so proud of these. Hope they find a spot in your world.”

The release comes as Matchbox Twenty gear up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. Appearing on the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast last year while on a solo tour of Australia, Thomas said that the group will kick off shows later this year with festival spots in the US, before heading back down under in 2027.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Matchbox Twenty are also still kicking around ideas of how they’ll start the milestone tour, which could include some gigs on Broadway.

“We’re working on it. It’s more of a residency, but we just thought instead of being in Vegas, it looks better on the T-shirt if we do it [on Broadway]. I’m a New Yorker, you know?” Thomas said.

“It seemed like it’d be fun to take over a Broadway theatre and do something. We want to do something unique and not just play a bunch of shows.

“It’s very early stages. [Matchbox Twenty guitarist Paul Doucette] and I, like two nights ago, I was up after this first show in Sydney, we were texting each other some ideas back and forth. But they’re letting me get done with this [tour] and then we’re gonna start talking about it.”