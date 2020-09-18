Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has released a rousing cover of Simon & Garfunkel classic ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water.’

Having dropped on Spotify earlier today, the track sees Bellamy perform an acoustic take on the original piano-heavy version.

In a statement following the song’s premiere, Bellamy acknowledged the timeliness of the cover amidst the world’s current climate.

“One of my favourite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year,” he said, “we should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!”

The cover follows the release of Bellamy’s solo track ‘Tomorrow’s World’ back in May, which he finished recording in the midst of coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bellamy revealed the song explores the idea of “[slowing] things down a little.”

“This [lockdown] has forced me to really look at what it feels like to live at a slower pace and enjoy home life and enjoy real quality time with kids,” he said.

“I’m all over schooling now. I know exactly what my son is learning and what is going on with him… all that stuff really feels like an eye-opening experience to me, and I think that song reflects that.”

Along with Bellamy’s flourishing solo career, Muse recently released their concert film, Simulation Theory. Having debuted on streaming services last month, the film serves as a companion to the band’s 2018 album of the same name.

Speaking to Guitar World ahead of the album’s release, Bellamy explained the record was inspired by the idea of “getting out of the moment that we live in.”

“I’m talking about things like gaming and living in an imaginary world online on the album,” he said,” this idea of getting out of the moment that we live in and going into a nostalgic sort of dreamland that’s outside of this time.”

Check out ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Matt Bellamy: