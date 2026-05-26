Are you tired of hearing “Dracula” by Tame Impala thanks to TikTok? Well, Matt Corby is here to offer a different rendition of the inescapable hit.

Corby has quickly followed up his new album with an official release of his Tame Impala cover, which he recorded as the guest in triple j’s Like A Version studios last week.

Corby stripped the electropop anthem right back. Listen below.

Corby now turns his attention to his massive tour of Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off in Auckland this Friday, May 29th.

The tour is in celebration of the recently released Tragic Magic, his fourth studio album, which is out via Island Records. The deeply personal and soul-soaked collection captures a new chapter in Corby’s life and artistry, including fatherhood.

Corby co-produced every track on Tragic Magic and performed the majority of instruments across the record.

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“I think a lot of these songs will feel really good live,” Corby told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview. “The hard thing about when you get into your fourth, fifth record or whatever… you don’t get to road test stuff like your first record or your first EP. You’re playing those fucking songs for years in front of people so there you’ve crafted them from a live perspective.”

He continued: “I definitely think there’s going to be some difficult mountains to climb with a couple of the songs… but I think there’s some ones that will be better live. No doubt. So I’m really looking forward to performing most of the album.”

Corby has long been celebrated as one of Australia’s most soulful and stirring voices. His breakthrough single “Brother” is now certified 10× platinum by ARIA, while Everything’s Fine became his third consecutive ARIA Top 10 album and earned Album of the Year nominations from both the J Awards and ARIA Awards.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.