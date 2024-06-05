Matt Corby is the first artist to be revealed for the new outdoor concert series, Live at the Gardens.

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment – the team behind the beloved A Day on the Green series – Live at the Gardens is a series of outdoor concerts coming to Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne over two weekends in November.

“What happens when Melbourne’s most-loved botanic gardens joins forces with one of Australia’s premier outdoor music event organisers? The result is Live At The Gardens,” the official series bio reads.

In an exclusive Victorian show, Corby will perform at Live at the Gardens on Saturday, November 16th, accompanied by alternative rock favourites Middle Kids.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 11th at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. The Live at the Gardens and Roundhouse pre-sales begin on Friday, June 7th at 10am local time.

A multiple ARIA Award winner, Corby has racked up over one million monthly Spotify listeners over his career. His most recent album, Everything’s Fine, became his third consecutive top 10 entry on the ARIA Albums Chart and was nominated for Album of the Year at both the J and ARIA Awards.

Middle Kids, meanwhile, have been on a steady ascent to stardom since 2017. Their 2021 album, Today We’re the Greatest, took home the ARIA Award for Best Rock Album, followed by their third album, Faith Crisis Pt 1, which reached the top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this year.

We’ll keep you updated with all future announcements about Live at the Gardens, including additional artists.

Matt Corby – Live at the Gardens

With special guests Middle Kids

Live at the Gardens pre-sale begins Friday, June 7th (10am local time)

Roundhouse pre-sale begins Friday, June 7th (10am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, June 11th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via liveatthegardens.com.au

Saturday, November 16th

Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC