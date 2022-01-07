The guitarist for Trivium, Matt Heafy, has said that he thinks that Instagram has caused the concept of rhythm guitar to become lost a little bit in modern metal.

“Every time you open Instagram there’s some new super-freak who can do the craziest stuff that most of us cannot do. But I feel like the concept of rhythm guitar has been lost a little bit, especially in modern metal. I think ‘A Crisis Of Revelation’ will be a difficult one for people to learn. It involves this weird style of picking I learned from Chuck Schuldiner from Death and Daniel Mongrain of Martyr [and Voivod],” he told Guitar World.

“They were the first to use this bizarre technique that wasn’t just alternate or down-picking. It’s down, down and then down, up, down – sounding like dun-dun-dadadun. While making our debut, [producer] Jason Suecof told us that if we learned every song from Martyr’s Warp Zone, we’d become the best players in the world.

“Daniel Mongrain is one of the greatest – he’s classically trained in jazz, so he sounds like Marty Friedman and Allan Holdsworth mixed together. I didn’t invent it, but I’m one of the few players to use it.”

Christmas came a little early this year, in the form of Matt Heafy dropping a “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas cover on Christmas eve this year.

Heafy announced the new song in a Facebook post, writing: “who else loves #nightmarebeforechristmas and it’s incredible soundtrack by #dannyelfman?! I have always wanted a Christmas release AND a nightmare release. So now you can have both in one song.”

Fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for the rocker.

“This is fantastic! Go off, Matt!” said one user.

“You are an insane person and I’m here for it,” said Craig Reynolds.

Check out Matt Heafy’s A Nightmare Before Christmas cover with ‘Jack’s Lament’ here: