“I have always wanted a Christmas release AND a nightmare release. So now you can have both in one song.”

Trivium guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy has proven that he is no Grinch, getting in on the holiday cheer with a cover of ‘Jack’s Lament’ from popular Tim Burton 1993 stop-motion Christmas classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for the rocker.

“This is fantastic! Go off, Matt!” said one user.

“You are an insane person and I’m here for it,” said Craig Reynolds.

Heafy has also spoken about how the band’s strict COVID rules allowed them to continue with their tour earlier this year. “If anyone is ever curious, like, ‘Man, that’s a little bit too much,’ the proof is in the pudding. We came out of this thing without one show missed. Canada, obviously, is getting postponed, it’s getting moved, it’s not canceled. That’s a different border, country-to-country thing, so that has nothing to do with us.

“And we’re freakin’ stoked. It was amazing. Five to ten thousand people a night. For metal, that’s insane — that’s an insane ammount of people to show up for Hatebreed, Trivium, Lamb of God and Megadeth. So it was amazing. We had some of the best shows we’ve ever had in our career on this run.”

Trivium’s 10th studio album, In the Court of the Dragon, came out on October 8th, hitting number nine on the ARIA Album Chart.

Check out Matt Heafy’s A Nightmare Before Christmas cover with ‘Jack’s Lament’ here: