Matt Maltese is bringing his new Songs That Aren’t Mine album and more to Australia and New Zealand.

The British-Canadian singer-songwriter, described as “one of Britain’s most prolific young songwriters” by NME, will embark on his largest tour to date this November.

The tour kicks off on Monday, November 18th at The Rechabite in Perth (18+), followed by performances at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 20th (All ages), Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Thursday, November 21st (All ages), and Metro Theatre in Sydney on Friday, November 22nd (All ages).

The tour then heads to New Zealand with a show at Meow in Wellington on Sunday, November 24th (18+), and concludes at Whammy Bar in Auckland on Monday, November 25th (18+).

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 24th at 10am local time via handsometours.

Maltese will be in tour in support of his fourth album, Driving Just to Drive, reflecting on his past and present.

Released last year, the album’s lush sound was the result of collaborations with producers Joy Crookes, Celeste, Etta Marcus, and more.

“I’m bad at letting go to make someone else help me, but I’ve got better,” Maltese says. “Sharing those moments in real life with another person is just really nice. Josh hadn’t made an album before which I loved, and also working someone with my age ended up being really important.”

Coming off the back of a global tour and performances at festivals like Lollapalooza, TRNSMT, and Reading & Leeds, Maltese’s Australian and New Zealand fans can expect to see this brand-new album performed live for the first time. Maltese’s most recent album, Songs That Aren’t Mine, arrived in March.

