Guitarist Matt Skiba says he recorded almost a full album with blink-182 before he was replaced by Tom DeLonge.

“There’s almost a whole album’s worth of stuff,” he told Vulture. It was supposed to be an EP, and it just kept going and going. And now we have, I don’t know if they’re just going to get scrapped, but there are eight or nine brand-new songs that are done. We basically finished those, and then Mark was diagnosed if I’m getting the timeline correct.”

He added that while he has the songs, they may never be released.

“I hadn’t even thought about those recordings. But I have them. They’re good songs. I’ll keep them a secret. I’ll keep them safe forever. But we’ll see. I don’t know, maybe they’re something that we could open up and look at differently, or it’s something that’ll come out later, I have no idea.”

Skiba joined the band in 2015, replacing then-guitarist Tom DeLonge. While he was part of the band’s two studio albums immediately after, he did not feature on their 2020 single ‘Quarantine,’ despite making an appearance in the music video.

Last week Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker announced that they are embarking on a mammoth blink-182 world tour in 2023 and 2024. The trio played together in blink from 1992-2005 and again from 2009-2015.

Back in July, Skiba told his followers that he was unsure whether he was still a member of blink-182.

On Skiba’s latest picture, a fan commented: “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys dont Post pictures mit matt [sic].”

To their comment, the singer and guitarist responded: “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see… [sic]”

