In news that warms our inner teenage pop-punk rocker hearts, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s open to a reunion with the band’s original members.

In a recent interview with People, Hoppus discussed life after cancer – which apparently may include a musical reunion with Blink-182 bandmates, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker.

In delightful news for fans of our favourite pop-punk trio, Hoppus also revealed in the chat that the band are all on great terms following tension over the past few years after Delonge’s shock exit in 2015.

“Everybody’s in a really great place right now,” he shared. “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is.

“I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

The singer and guitarist also opened up about meeting with his bandmates for the first time in years while he was battling an aggressive form of lymphoma.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” he revealed.

“It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

In an added positive sign, eagle-eyed fans also picked up on the fact that Tom recently updated his Instagram bio to include: “I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)…”

Sounds promising!

The good news comes after Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma back in April 2021, after which he underwent “brutal” chemotherapy.

Thankfully, six months after he began chemotherapy, Hoppus posted a message on Instagram saying that his oncologist had given him the news that he was cancer-free.

“It’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal,” he wrote, “but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

