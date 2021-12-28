Nobel prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu died this past weekend. He was a humanitarian well known for being the driving force for non-violence in the South African anti-apartheid movement.

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has taken to social media to pay tribute to the human rights activist, and while doing so, reflected on meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a trip to South Africa with Kings of Chaos.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, I had the honor of meeting him while on tour in South Africa with Kings of Chaos in 2014,” began the post alongside a number of pictures featuring him, the Archbishop and his fellow band members.

“I received a call from a friend asking if we’d like to meet him for tea. Steven Tyler, Duff, Billy Gibbons and Nuno Bettencourt along with our wives headed to his office walking through the Cape Town marina near The Nelson Mandela gate.”

He added: “we were greeted by his lovely staff and Archbishop Tutu. We sat with him for around 1 hour while he filled us with positive and uplifting hope for the future of Africa and the world .He was highly intelligent with a gentle tone.

“It was a spiritual experience being so close to a man who has dedicated his life to helping the oppressed especially during Apartheid when he was an instrumental figure along with Mandela. It was a day I will never forget and so glad I was able to be in the presence of such a great man,” Sorum concluded the post.

Fellow rocker, Tom Morello, always shared condolences for the late humanitarian on social media.

“Rest In Peace Bishop Desmond Tutu, a powerful moral and political force who was crucial in toppling the racist apartheid regime in South Africa,” Morello wrote, alongside of photo of the Archbishop.

