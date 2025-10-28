UK alternative rock icons Maxïmo Park are returning to Australia for the first time since 2009, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album with a run of shows in 2026.

To honour A Certain Trigger‘s milestone, the band will perform tracks from the Mercury Prize-nominated record alongside fan favourites from their expansive catalogue, spanning eight albums and twenty electrifying years.

A Certain Trigger burst onto the scene with a trio of iconic singles; “Apply Some Pressure”, “Graffiti” and “Going Missing”, songs that still ignite indie dance floors and festival crowds to this day. With their debut, Maxïmo Park emerged as the bookish, livewire outsiders: fusing punk urgency pop precision, and literary flair into a sound that was as smart as it was explosive.

To this day Maxïmo Park remains a driving force, a band that moves the head, the heart, and the feet in equal measure. The tour, their first in 14 years, promises a dynamic blend of nostalgia and fresh cuts, as they tear through Australia with a setlist spanning decades, bending genres, and bringing nothing but raw, euphoric energy.

They’ll kick off at Freo.Social in Fremantle on Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, before shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Lead Singer Paul Smith said: “Not many bands make it to a twentieth year together so we’re having a big celebration, with a special 20th anniversary tour and by giving a fresh perspective to A Certain Trigger. Our first album remains dear to so many people, and compiling archive material for the reissue has been like entering a time machine – thrilling, but also a bit scary!”

He thinks their music has more than stood the test of time, and the tour will be a “joyful experience” for him and his bandmates.

“Playing live has always been at the heart of what we do, and we still feel the same exhilaration stepping onto the stage as we did in the beginning, but now with even more appreciation of the moment, and the roar of the crowds and we can’t wait to make it back to Australia to celebrate with our friends there,” he added.

Ticket presale begins at 9am on Thursday, October 20th before general ticket sale at 9am on Friday, October 31st. Sign up for presale here.

MAXÏMO PARK 20TH ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Thursday, April 23rd

Freo.Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, April 25th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Early show – doors 6:30pm

Sunday, April 26th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, April 29th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, April 30th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW