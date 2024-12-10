Mayday 五月天 are set to make a triumphant return to Australia as they bring their 25th anniversary tour to Sydney in 2025.

Known for their powerful live performances and significant influence in the Asian music scene, Mayday 五月天 will be performing at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, February 22nd, on their extensive world tour, marking a historic moment as the first Mandarin rock artist to headline the venue with a capacity of over 50,000.

The Taiwanese rock band’s impressive portfolio includes nine albums, three concert films, two documentary films, and 13 themed concert tours, culminating in 588 large-scale concerts. This extensive history is symbolised in their tour name, ‘5525’, reflecting both the band’s name and their 25-year journey.

Marking their 25th anniversary, the band’s ‘5525’ tour is a celebration of their musical evolution, featuring a setlist that spans their debut to their latest albums. Each song is crafted to resonate with fans, embodying the sentiment that “there’s a Mayday song in everyone’s heart.”

The tour’s innovative stage design, a collaboration between B’in Live and Grass Jelly Studio, incorporates advanced visual technology to create an immersive experience. The centrepiece is a giant LED sphere, dubbed the “Time Machine”, surrounded by five floating dancing balls, enhancing the visual spectacle. The setup includes 13,000 custom-made 360-degree curved surface LED panels, achieving a 16K resolution visual display powered by Disguise media servers.

Tickets for the band’s landmark Sydney show will be available to the general public from 11am on Wednesday, December 18th. Mastercard holders can access a special pre-sale beginning at 11am on Monday, December 16th, until 11am on Tuesday, December 17th. Additionally, My Live Nation members can secure their tickets during a pre-sale starting at 12pm on Tuesday, December 17th, concluding at 10am on Wednesday, December 18th. All times are local.

Mayday 五月天 2025 Australia Show

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Saturday, February 22nd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW