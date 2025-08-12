Mayday Parade have unveiled plans for Sad, the second installment of their ambitious 20th anniversary album trilogy, set for release on October 3rd.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of their latest single “Under My Sweater”, complete with an accompanying music video (watch below).

The Florida-based pop-punk outfit have crafted this new collection as a deliberate counterpoint to Sweet, the first album in their trilogy which dropped in April. Where Sweet delivered anthemic pop-punk vitality, Sad promises a softer, more introspective journey.

“Under My Sweater” serves as the lead single from Sad, offering listeners their first taste of this more contemplative direction. Derek Sanders acknowledged the challenge of writing about sweaters in the rock genre, noting: “It’s difficult to sing about a sweater without invoking Weezer, but that’s part of what I love about this song.”

The album continues Mayday Parade’s collaboration with producers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, ensuring consistency across the trilogy.

The trilogy concept emerged organically during recording sessions for what was initially planned as a conventional follow-up to 2021’s What It Means to Fall Apart. As Sanders explained, “We just thought, ‘What if we tried to do something bigger and more grand?’ It’s kind of an experiment and feels like the right time to try something like this.”

The timing of Sad‘s release coincides perfectly with Mayday Parade’s 20th anniversary tour, where the band will celebrate two decades of music by revisiting their entire discography.

The band’s tour arrives in Australia this September, with shows set for Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

“We’re beyond thrilled to return Down Under for a headlining tour in celebration of 20 years as a band and our latest (and upcoming!) releases,” the band said when the Australian leg was first announced.

“Some of our most memorable shows have been in Australia, and that’s all because of you – our incredible fans.”

The band have travelled Australia a number of times, and have made countless memories playing shows and performing at some of Australia’s favourite alternative festivals such as Soundwave Festival and Good Things.

Ahead of their September stint, Tone Deaf sat down with Sanders to recount some of his favourite moments Down Under.