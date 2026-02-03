Tool songs are beloved by fans around the world — but Maynard James Keenan isn’t happy with all of their lyrics.

Keenan revealed in a new interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast that he regrets some of the lyrics from early in the band’s career, to the extent that he doesn’t relish playing the songs live.

“There’s some old Tool songs that I don’t like playing them because I feel like I failed them,” he noted (as per Louder Sound).

“They’re popular songs, but I was trying to make a joke and it was a dumb joke, and I should’ve just moved on. I feel like the lyrics don’t hold up under scrutiny.”

Keenan specifically discussed “4°” from Tool’s 1993 debut Undertow. “The way I wrote it, I was trying to f***ing make a butt sex joke and it was dumb. The song’s beautiful, what those guys did musically is great and I think maybe the melody’s a good melody but the words are just dumb,” he said.

“I don’t know what the f*** I was thinking.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician discussed how working with co-vocalist Carina Round in his band Puscifer has taught him to make better use of his voice as he ages.

“I think I have figured out how to work with it better by arranging sets a certain way. Working with Carina and singing in Puscifer has helped me develop better longevity, vocal skills. That’s helped quite a bit,” he told the host.

“I feel like I’m doing some things better as far as being able to sing tomorrow night and the next night and the next night. But at my age there’s some songs that I can’t even do no matter what I try, tuning down or whatever. They are just out of my range now.”

Watch the interview in full above.