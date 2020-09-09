“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”. Whoever let the marketing minds of McDonald’s and Travis Scott collaborate definitely has a god complex.

Just under two weeks after an internal memo leaked revealing that rap troubadour Travis Scott and McDonald’s were cooking up something secret and sinister, the fast-food giants have confirmed the rumours and unleashed the collaboration. Which is… just one big marketing sandwich stuffed between two steamed buns.

The Cactus Jack was once just a nickname for the Houston rapper, now it’s a fully-fledged Maccy D’s meal. The real kicker is, it’s literally a bog-standard Quarter Pounder meal.

Comprised of a Quarter pounder with cheese, lettuce and bacon, fries, a side of BBQ sauce, and a Sprite with extra ice. That’s it. There’s no toy, no exclusive merch gimmicks, no branded packaging. Just a side of BBQ sauce and a little extra ice. Which I take grievance with because why would you want less of that atomic post mix and more ice?

The Cactus Jack marks the first McDonald’s celebrity collaboration since their 1992 meal deal with Michael Jordan.

Thankfully, our boy Travis pulled through. Hours after McDonald’s unveiled their collab, Scott dropped an entire capsule of merch inspired by the collaboration.

This isn’t a bunch of half-pie tees either. This features an extensive selection of t-shirts, hoodies, work jackets, carpenter denim shorts, print boxers, a basketball jersey and short set, a McDonalds x Cactus Jack rug, lunchboxes, a burger tie and a completely sublime photorealistic chicken nugget shaped body pillow.

You can check out the full range for yourself here.