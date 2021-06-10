You’ll be forgiven for feeling as though you popped a few psychedelics while watching the new music video for MCP’s latest single release of ‘The Nothing’.

The electric and colourful video story – which was created by Arron Milliki – begins on a basketball court in Sydney, when a mysterious jar filled with “FREE WEED” turns out to actually be a black hole that teleports its victims to another world.

Following? Good, because the story behind the ‘free weed’ jar is equally as interesting. Turns out, it’s based on a true story. The band members were on their way to snack on some sushi in Newtown when they stumbled across said jar, and it sparked some musical creativity between them.

“Right there, on the sidewalk alley behind King street was a large jam jar filled with bush weed with a handmade sign on it that said “FREE WEED”.

“As soon as we saw the jar, and released what it was, we imminently started thinking how the hell we can turn this into a music video, about a month later Arron moulded the ideas into an animation and the end result is the video for ‘The Nothing,’” shared Synth player James McKenna.

The wacky and intriguing sentiment behind their latest video is on-brand for the Sydney trio who, according to their own bio, are “here to provide you a rhythmic soundtrack pointed directly into your third eye, to unlock multiple futures and endless pleasures”.

The eccentric three-piece made their debut in 2020 with the release of their first two singles ‘Dwam’ and ‘Vantablack’, and have continued to build intrigue and allure ever since.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

However, it was their single ‘Night Crawler’ which was released in February of this year that really put them on the map.

With an expanded sonic palette and even more instruments, ‘Nightcrawler’ evokes that eerie feeling one gets when watching those mind-altering sci-fi movies and TV shows from the 70s and 80s.

Watch the video for ‘The Nothing’ by MCP: