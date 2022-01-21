Legendary singer Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, has died at age 74.

A statement has been posted on the rocker’s official Facebook page, confirming his passing, but the cause of death was not revealed.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the post begins.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” It concludes.

Meat Loaf had a hugely successful career, and spent over 60 years in the lime light. He is best known for his musical career, but was also an established actor.

Meat Loaf’s 1977 album Bat out of Hell was one of the best-selling albums of all time. Some of his most famous songs include ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ and ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’. In 1994 he won a Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance Grammy for the latter track.

The rock veteran had been suffering health problems for years, and collapsed on stage while performing in Canada in June 2016. His sobriety was questioned after he was captured on camera slurring in a number of different interviews recently.

Last year he had surgery to remove a cyst off his back, and reassured fans that he wasn’t dying.

“Listen, I am not dying. After three months of therapy I will be fine. I am sick of talking about it. I don’t want to talk about it from now on,” he said.