Bat Out of Hell is the fourth-biggest-selling album of all time worldwide, racking up a massive 44 million sales. However, despite the record’s phenomenal success, Meat Loaf said he was only paid “pennies”.

In 2017, the legendary musician took to his Facebook page to hit out at the record company Sony, claiming neither him nor Jim Steinman had received royalties for years.

In June, Sony records in the UK, is trying to release another stupid version of Bat Out Of Hell only for them to make more money.

“For those of you who do not know, Jim and I get no royalties from Bat and never have.

“They admit they have sold 44 million (what have they really sold worldwide). Jim and I have gotten, I am serious, pennies.”

They have screwed me and Jim since 1981. It took us almost 13 years just to get statements.

“So I am asking all of you to not buy this record, to boycott this release completely. It is nothing but a greedy record company, trying to steal your money.

“Don’t buy, thanks, Meat and Jim.

“P.S. Spend your money and go see a great musical Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical.”

Meat Loaf declared bankruptcy in 1983, but as of this year his net worth was estimated to be around USD $45 million dollars.

The musician passed away on January 20th, 2022 at age 74. A statement was been posted on the rocker’s official Facebook page, confirming his passing.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the post begins.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” It concludes.

