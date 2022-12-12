For a certain generation of gamers, there weren’t many more beloved video game series than Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Backed by the greatest skateboarder of all-time and featuring an era-capturing soundtrack of punk, alternative rock and hip hop, Pro Skater was one of the most popular franchises of the early 2000s.

So Pro Skater meant a lot to millions of global gaming fans, but not many of them used the inspiration to make music like Kirklandd.

The Aussie rapper and singer-songwriter’s latest single, ‘OTHERSIDE’, was massively influenced by his love of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, which he used to play a lot as a child.

Over two decades later, Kirklandd even managed to receive a shout out from the man himself, Tony Hawk, when the skating legend came across the track.

“Congratulations on the release of your single, ‘OTHERSIDE’,” Hawk said in a clip posted to Instagram (watch below). “I can hear some of the influences from the THPS (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater) soundtrack in there. I appreciate the nod to our series.”

See you on the other side,” Hawk quipped before signing off.

Obviously buoyed by receiving a shout out from an idol, Kirklandd now has an even bigger plan: to get ‘OTHERSIDE’ onto the new Pro Skater 6 game, which is likely to be released next year.

He’s urged fans to tag Tony Hawk on social media, promising to upload a video of himself boarding a rail as a reward.

Will it pay off? Listening to ‘OTHERSIDE’, it sounds ideal for a Pro Skater game in the 2010s. While clearly indebted to early 2000s artists like Linkin Park, the track runs with the frenetic high energy that has brought success for Machine Gun Kelly – aided by Travis Barker – in the alternative rock world following his transition from rap.

“OTHERSIDE is an anthem of strength,” Kirklandd explains. “It’s the feeling of being on the other side of what you’ve been through: that you’ve done the work you’ve needed to do, and you’re finally able to start feeling the benefit of it. It’s the first big statement of who I am as an artist and the impact I intend to have in music.”

You can listen for yourself below – just remember to tag Tony Hawk if you agree with Kirklandd…