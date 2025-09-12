ARIA chart-topper Meg Mac has dropped “The Tune I’ll Be Singing Until I’m Dead”, a haunting yet catchy cut that serves as both a warning and a confessional.

It’s the second track lifted from her upcoming fourth album It’s My Party, due later this year, following the bittersweet single “He Said No”, which has already notched up more than 250,000 streams.

Produced with Nathan Jenkins, aka Bullion (Carly Rae Jepsen, Ben Howard), “The Tune I’ll Be Singing Until I’m Dead” draws on the Irish songs Mac’s mother sang to her as a child, pairing those influences with her knack for irresistible hooks. The track, she says, is about staring down the corrosive effects of bitterness.

“I loved writing this song because it reminded me of the Irish songs my Mum used to sing to us when we were kids,” Mac explains. “It’s my cautionary tale of bitterness and how it will poison every part of your life. It’s like I saw into my future, and it was bitter and lonely.”

Despite its heavy subject matter, the single leans into Mac’s signature ability to balance emotional weight with catchy, soul-soaked melodies. “It’s a song about bitterness and how it can poison your life,” she reflects.

The release caps off a banner run of shows for the ARIA chart-topper. In August, Mac staged a three-night residency at Sydney’s Belvoir Street Theatre, a collaboration with director and lighting designer Alexander Berlage that blended storytelling, theatre, and music. She’s also fresh off a sold-out run across the UK and Ireland, where she previewed material from It’s My Party in some of her most intimate performances to date.

Since breaking through with her self-titled EP in 2014, Mac has cemented her reputation as one of Australia’s most powerful voices. Her debut album Low Blows reached No. 2 on the ARIA Charts in 2017, while 2022’s Matter of Time debuted at No. 1. Along the way, she’s shared stages with Sam Smith, Teddy Swims, and Jacob Banks, while building a fiercely loyal fan base at home and abroad.

Meg Mac’s “The Tune I’ll Be Singing Until I’m Dead” is out now.