Meg Washington and Paul Kelly have teamed up on a new single.

Titled “Fine”, the track is lifted from Washington’s fifth studio album called GEM, due out on Friday, August 8th.

Both the album and single arrive through Washington’s own Batflower Records, released via ORiGiN Recordings.

The ARIA Award-winning pair share a long-standing bond that has brought them together on stage and screen for years.

“’Fine’ is a beautiful, uplifting song and it’s always a pleasure singing with Meg,” says Kelly.

Washington added, “Paul and I first performed the song together at my Forum show in Melbourne last year on December 21 ‘Gravy Day’. It felt natural for Paul to sing it with me. It’s a hymnal affirmation, written as a round; a set of overlapping sections. It came from wanting to sing what I wanted to happen.”

Written by Washington, Fine was recorded and produced by Ben Edgar (Dope Lemon, Matt Corby, Angus & Julia Stone). A choral version of the song, sung by a men’s choir and Brendan Maclean, featured in How To Make Gravy, the 2024 hit feature film by Washington and her partner Nick Waterman. The song went on to win the 2025 AACTA Award for Best Original Song.

Speaking on GEM, Washington says, “This album is a message in a bottle; a record detailing the years I spent quietly alone on a deserted tropical island. Or was that a dream? It came from looking inward. It’s about finding something very precious within yourself. I’ve called it GEM, which is my name in reverse.”

In celebration, Washington has rolled out an extensive East Coast tour, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through to August 30th. Dates and tickets are available now here.

Meg Washington’s “Fine” feat. Paul Kelly is out now via Batflower Records / ORiGiN Recordings.