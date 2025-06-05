Singer-songwriter Meg Washington has announced a brand new album is on the horizon and released its second track.

The four-time ARIA Award winner will release her fifth studio album, GEM, on August 8 through Batflower Records via ORiGiN Recordings.

It comes after a three-year break since her last album, Hot Fuss. During that time, Washington wrote and produced the 2024 film How to Make Gravy and, in addition, starred as Calypso in the hit children’s series Bluey.

Washington explained the album came together through her persistent approach to creating art.

“This album is a message in a bottle; a record detailing the years I spent alone on a deserted tropical island. Or was that a dream? It’s about finding something very precious within yourself and refusing to give it up,” said Washington.

“Insisting on art. Insisting on beauty. I’ve called it GEM, which is my name in reverse.”

To celebrate the announcement, Washington has also dropped the second track from the album titled “Kidding”. Check out the music video below.

“Kidding is about deciding to reframe your own story,” said Washington. “It’s about letting go of a common ideal and creating your own context, the masterful feeling of being yourself on purpose. It’s the first song I’ve ever written with stuttering in the lyrics.”

The song follows the release of the album’s first track, “Shangri-La”, in March. Echoing her unrestrained approach to production, Washington said the song was written while “coming to the understanding that desire is a form of guidance.”

“The song is about ignoring the machine of modern society, and about using the present moment to connect with your own soul’s yearning, listening to your hunger … We thought a lot about space, and restraint; with a real focus on natural beauty, in every sense.”

Accompanying the album drop is a 17-stop tour of Australia’s East Coast from July 4th through to August 30th, with shows confirmed in Sydney, Melbourne, and more.

Meg Washington’s “Kidding” is out now.

Meg Washington’s East Coast Tour

Friday, July 4th

Canberra, ACT

Saturday, July 5th

Eumundi, QLD

Thursday, July 17th

Avoca Beach, NSW

Friday, July 18th

Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 19th

Milton, NSW

Wednesday, July 23rd

Beechworth, VIC

Thursday, July 24th

Beechworth, VIC

Friday, July 25th

Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 26th

Warrnambool, VIC

Sunday, July 27th

Creswick, VIC

Friday, August 8th

Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, August 9th

Port Macquarie, NSW

Sunday, August 10th

Taree, NSW

Saturday, August 23rd

Ipswich, QLD

Thursday, August 28th

Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 29th

Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 30th

Gundaroo, NSW