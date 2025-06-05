Singer-songwriter Meg Washington has announced a brand new album is on the horizon and released its second track.
The four-time ARIA Award winner will release her fifth studio album, GEM, on August 8 through Batflower Records via ORiGiN Recordings.
It comes after a three-year break since her last album, Hot Fuss. During that time, Washington wrote and produced the 2024 film How to Make Gravy and, in addition, starred as Calypso in the hit children’s series Bluey.
Washington explained the album came together through her persistent approach to creating art.
“This album is a message in a bottle; a record detailing the years I spent alone on a deserted tropical island. Or was that a dream? It’s about finding something very precious within yourself and refusing to give it up,” said Washington.
“Insisting on art. Insisting on beauty. I’ve called it GEM, which is my name in reverse.”
To celebrate the announcement, Washington has also dropped the second track from the album titled “Kidding”. Check out the music video below.
“Kidding is about deciding to reframe your own story,” said Washington. “It’s about letting go of a common ideal and creating your own context, the masterful feeling of being yourself on purpose. It’s the first song I’ve ever written with stuttering in the lyrics.”
The song follows the release of the album’s first track, “Shangri-La”, in March. Echoing her unrestrained approach to production, Washington said the song was written while “coming to the understanding that desire is a form of guidance.”
“The song is about ignoring the machine of modern society, and about using the present moment to connect with your own soul’s yearning, listening to your hunger … We thought a lot about space, and restraint; with a real focus on natural beauty, in every sense.”
Accompanying the album drop is a 17-stop tour of Australia’s East Coast from July 4th through to August 30th, with shows confirmed in Sydney, Melbourne, and more.
For more information on tickets, click here.
Meg Washington’s “Kidding” is out now.
Meg Washington’s East Coast Tour
Friday, July 4th
Canberra, ACT
Saturday, July 5th
Eumundi, QLD
Thursday, July 17th
Avoca Beach, NSW
Friday, July 18th
Sydney, NSW
Saturday, July 19th
Milton, NSW
Wednesday, July 23rd
Beechworth, VIC
Thursday, July 24th
Beechworth, VIC
Friday, July 25th
Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, July 26th
Warrnambool, VIC
Sunday, July 27th
Creswick, VIC
Friday, August 8th
Coffs Harbour, NSW
Saturday, August 9th
Port Macquarie, NSW
Sunday, August 10th
Taree, NSW
Saturday, August 23rd
Ipswich, QLD
Thursday, August 28th
Sydney, NSW
Friday, August 29th
Sydney, NSW
Saturday, August 30th
Gundaroo, NSW