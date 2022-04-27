In today’s edition of news that no one asked for, Megan Fox has revealed she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly habitually drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes”.

In what seems like the pair trying to mirror Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s blood-lusting love language, Megan first sparked major questions after the rapper proposed to her when she revealed they celebrated by “drinking each either’s blood”.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a video of the proposal.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Now, in a recent interview with Glamour, Megan has upped the ante by declaring that she and her husband-to-be actually like to drink each other’s blood on the reg.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

But don’t worry guys!!!! Because Megan said that their blood feasting sessions are totally “controlled”.

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'” she said. “He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

Asked about the rumour that MGK had slashed his chest to produce blood for her, Fox said: “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

It’s not the first time the pair have willingly discussed their questionable relationship habits.

In a January interview with Vogue, MGK revealed that the wedding band he proposed to the Jennifer’s Body star came with a rather weird and painful feature.