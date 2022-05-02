In the latest development of MGK and Megan Fox’s wacky intense relationship, Fox has said that she “manifested” MGK when she was just four years old.

The 35-year-old revealed the interesting tidbit during an interview with Glamour UK, in which she also shared that she met her now-fiance on the set of the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass.

“I didn’t know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason,” she told the magazine. “And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn’t been cast. And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble cos he’s literally, like, my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox also mentioned that MGK was considering pulling out of the movie, but decided to commit to the project when he heard he’d be playing opposite her.

“He was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘Fuck it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

Fox and MGK, real name Colson Baker, started dating in May 2020 and the news of their engagement became public in January 2022. Shortly after the pair got engaged, MGK revealed that the engagement ring came with a rather weird and painful feature.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts” he explained in an interview with Vogue, before adding; “love is pain.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch the entire Glamour UK interview, including the scene where Megan Fox says she manifested MGK: