Megan Thee Stallion and BTS have teamed up to slay us all with a remix of ‘Butter’, or as we know it, the song of the summer.

A day after Megan Thee Stallion filed a restraining order against her label for staying the release of her remix of ‘Butter’ with BTS, the rapper and the K-pop group have confirmed that the track is officially coming. It’s also not very far away: the song drops this Friday, August 27th!

Megan announced the release on her Instagram by posting a picture of the artwork and captioning the image: “Love you all.”

After BTS confirmed the same on their official Twitter, Megan followed up by saying: “Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am.”

Confirmation of the track’s release comes as a relief to both ARMY (BTS fans) and Hotties (Megan’s fans). On Tuesday, Megan filed a temporary restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment after the company’s CEO CEO, Carl Crawford, and his partner, Rap-A-Lot’s J. Prince, refused to approve the remix.

In the documents filed, Megan claimed that she was “already concerned” about the terms of her contract with 1501 and the circumstances under which it was signed.

“1501’s legal representative informed 300’s [Stallion’s distributor for 1501] legal representative that the only way it would grant a waiver for my appearance on the track is if I agreed to a fee arrangement where 1501 received a USD 100,000 fee to be retained entirely by 1501 that I could not participate in,” she said of why the ‘Butter’ remix was held up.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“1501 is doing nothing, and has been doing nothing to assist me in my career — other than try to hurt it and make money off of me,” she said in the declaration. “They have no contact with me except when they want money, and have done nothing to benefit my art.”

“An artist, especially a music artist, cannot be silenced without causing tremendous injury.” she said.

Following the filing, a judge ruled that Stallion was allowed to release the track with BTS.

For more on this topic, follow the Asia Pop Observer and the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Butter’ by BTS: