Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she hid her aspirations to be a rapper from her mother as a teenager.

In an interview with Tyra Banks for Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit issue, Megan explained that she wanted to be “perfect” for her mum, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

“My mom was a rapper. She didn’t know I wanted to be a rapper, but I would literally watch her in the studio all day,” Megan said.

“I’m like, ‘This lady is everything.’ I didn’t want to tell her that I could rap until I was eighteen. I wanted to be perfect to her.”

Megan Thee Stallion went on to add that she was around 20 years old when she realised she should tell her mother about her rapping ambitions.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve probably held this secret in long enough,’” she said. “I started going to the studio by myself…I didn’t want [my mom] to shut me down. I didn’t want her to say, ‘You’re not serious about this.’”

Of the conversation she had, Megan said: “I was like, ‘Okay, Mama. Don’t whoop me, but I’m about to curse, okay?’ So, I started going off and I’m cursing.”

When it was revealed that she was to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, Megan wrote on Instagram: “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life… it means the world to me to be on this cover.”

Check out ‘Thot Shit’ by Megan Thee Stallion: