In a new interview, Megan Thee Stallion has called out “emotionally ignorant” men who are threatened by her success.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Megan was asked about how she deals with critisim and what she was learned about men since becoming famous.

“I’m starting to see how much more ignorant men are than I thought. When you’re a woman who’s not a threat, men don’t really bother you,” she said.

She continued: “And then as you grow into your own and as you become somebody who doesn’t need a man or somebody who is so independent… Men like that damsel in distress type of role and that’s not me. I feel like that’s what kind of gets under a lot of men’s skin.”

Megan continued on to explain that she is not a “normal woman” and that she believes that making men unconfortable indicates she is ‘doing something right.”

“Like, ‘How dare she talk about her vagina? She loves herself and she don’t need me and she’s going to take my money.’ I just feel like I make a lot of them uncomfortable and I feel like that’s my job,” she said.

“I’m not a normal woman, I’m not a normal person, and if my un-normalness offends you, well, I’m obviously doing something right and, baby, look the other way. You can’t stop looking the other way, because you like what you see and you hate that you like what you see. That’s why you hate it, that’s why you go through all these emotions and you’re lashing out on me,” she continued.

“So I’m not even mad at these men. They’re emotionally ignorant. Once they come to grips with who they are, maybe they’ll grow up.”

