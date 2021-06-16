‘WAP’ might actually stand for ‘Wonderful Ass Person’ after Megan Thee Stallion covered the funeral costs for a fan who died unexpectedly.

Talk about loving your fans. As per Complex, the rapper found out that one of her fans, Shaniah, had died unexpectedly last week and her family was struggling to meet the funeral costs.

After Twitter user @Selenachichis reached out to Megan for help, the star immediately obliged. Her huge $8,155 donation to the GoFundMe campaign on Tuesday easily took it over its target of $16,000.

@Selenachichis shared her surprise and happiness with Complex. “This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg,” she said. “Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week. Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah’s other best friends came together to help Shaniah’s family with the funeral.

A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources.”

She continued: “Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her. We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked.”

And remarkably this isn’t the first instance of Megan coughing up for a funeral. Back in 2019, it emerged that she had given $1,200 to help pay for the funeral of a fan that she had met at a concert. So the next time someone says that artists are out of touch with the common fan, maybe direct them to the Good News star.

