Megan Thee Stallion capped her remarkable breakout year by winning the award for Best New Artist at today’s Grammys.

As per 9Honey, She triumphed over some stiff competition, in particular from the omnipresent Phoebe Bridgers. And it’s a good signifier for Megan: recent winners of Best New Artist include Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, who found themselves back in contention at the Grammys in the years following their victory.

She wasn’t done there either. Megan also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Savage’. In any normal year, ‘Savage’ would have been the biggest song of an artist’s year. Yet 2020 saw the release of Megan and Cardi B’s zeitgeist-making song ‘WAP’, and of course the night wouldn’t have been complete without the pair performing their iconic hit.

And their performance was suitably raunchy and intoxicating. After singing her own song ‘Up’, Cardi B joined Megan on a huge bed onstage, before they unleashed gyrating dance moves that unsurprisingly provoked a wild response on social media. Just see for yourself:

My mom watching Megan and Cardi B performing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/c02Bsa11ql — Leila Eldo (@leilzz) March 15, 2021

conservatives watching cardi b and megan thee stallion perform wap at the #GRAMMYs right now pic.twitter.com/a2GYniDBcA — Jeyson Paez (@jeysonpaez) March 15, 2021

After winning, Megan gave an emotional acceptance speech. “I really just want to thank God because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today,” she said. “I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side.”

As well as thanking her management team, Megan made sure to recognise her late mother: “I want to say thank you to everybody at 300 for believing in me, sticking by me through my craziness and you know, it’s been a hell of a year but we made it.

Thank you everybody at Roc Nation, and I really want to say thank you to my mama, she’s not here with me today but I know she is here with me in spirit and she always believe I could do it, so thank you all so much.”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s performance of ‘WAP’: