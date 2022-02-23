Megan Thee Stallion has just responded to DJ Akademiks’ claims on the Tory Lanez case, which were made before the case started.

Megan Thee Stallion has just taken to social media to respond to allegations made against her case by DJ Akademiks. Akademiks’ claim was this:

“BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Megan’s response was based around a simple rebuttal, “Court ain’t even started so why tall ready to start lying”

She continued, “I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS. And to my haters… keep making yourself look stupid idc.”

The Houston continued to press on the matter of the timeline not matching up, “Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Yall tryna get retweet’s SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks Why are you lying? What did you gain?”

Megan’s claims are substantiated by the fact that the trial had in fact, not started yet. Furthermore, the trial was rescheduled to April 5th. The claim from DJ Akademiks appears to be lacking based on the claim of the finding happening during the court case’s procedures.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to DJ Akademiks’s tweet about the Tory Lanez case: pic.twitter.com/gKhRCfmflH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

On top of Stallion’s rebuttal, Akademiks also deleted their Tweet in what looks to be a backtrack on their claims.

And the tweet has been deleted: pic.twitter.com/0yxaH9AsR0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

Senior reporter for the NY Post had this to add to the incident, “FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez’s DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE. Today’s pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started. #megantheestallion #torylanez“

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez's DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE. Today's pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started. #megantheestallion #torylanez — Eileen Reslen (@EileenReslen) February 23, 2022

Tory Lanez has now responded to the situation with this Tweet:

….. u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Eileen Reslen also reported that the case was pushed back at the request of Tory Lanez’s attorney.

It was pushed back per Tory's attorney's request. — Eileen Reslen (@EileenReslen) February 23, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion responded once again to Lanez, with screenshots of his texts to her after the alleged incident.

Meg Thee Stallion just posted Tory Lanez text messages to her after the altercation 😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/kMRBSHrFlH — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 23, 2022

Torey Lanez quickly responded back to Megan’s claims with an explanation of their own:

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

As this case is ongoing, we will be covering the details more as they come out.