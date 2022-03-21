Megan Thee Stallion’s last album with 1501 Certified Entertainment is now the issue of the record label suing the Houston artist.

Something For Thee Hotties which was supposed to be Megan Thee Stallion’s last album with 1501 Certified Entertainment is now under fire from the record label, who says it wasn’t actually an album. The label says Megan owes more recordings and more money before here time with the label can end.

Megan had sued 1501 back in 2021 over the definition of her album, which debuted at number three on the US Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in its first week of release. Megan’s team said the release “clearly meets the definition of ‘Album’.”

Megan’s legal team believed the label wanted to keep her locked in the contract for longer to profit more from her sales. Now, 1501 is counter-suing, saying Something For Thee Hotties didn’t count as an album. 1501 called the album, “nothing more than a compilation of old, previously-released material.”

That “old, previously-released” album did numbers, selling 38,500 equivalent album units in its first week. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the label says ‘Something’ is “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings.”

As far as new Megan Thee Stallion material on the album, 1501 says the 29 minutes of her new material isn’t enough, and won’t meet their requirements to qualify as an album under her deal.