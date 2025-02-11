The 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is just a month away, and organisers have revealed the lineup for the Lakeside Festival at Melbourne’s Albert Park.
Taking place from Friday, March 14th, to Sunday, March 16th, the festival will feature a mix of live music across the three days.
On Friday, Australian rock icons The Living End and Spiderbait will take the stage, delivering hits like “Prisoner of Society” and “Black Betty”.
Saturday’s headliner is Tones And I, known for her chart-topping hit “Dance Monkey”, and she’ll be joined by six-time ARIA Award winner Baker Boy.
Sunday’s race day performance will be led by legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, who will play a mix of his classics, including “Right Here Right Now” and “Praise You”, alongside his current single “Bus Stop Please”. He’ll be joined by Australian-born, LA-based DJ Anna Lunoe.
Limited tickets are still available for Thursday, March 13th, and Friday, March 14th. According to Formula 1 emails, live music is included for Australian Grand Prix ticketholders. Final tickets for the racing event can be found here.
“We are thrilled to return as a partner of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, adding to the excitement of the event by bringing the Crown Lakeside Festival to life,” said Mike Volkert, CEO of Crown Melbourne.
Mushroom Group Chief Executive Matt Gudinski added, “We’re delighted to once again partner with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to bring an amazing line-up of acts to the first race of the Formula 1 season.
“This year, we’ve got some of Australia’s most beloved artists alongside international superstar Fatboy Slim to deliver a live experience that will no doubt match the incredible energy on track.”
Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chief Commercial Officer Emma Pinwill said, “Alongside Crown and Mushroom Group, two institutions of the Melbourne entertainment scene, we’re excited to announce the line-up for the Crown Lakeside Festival with a stellar mix of Australian and international headliners.
“The Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 is far more than a motorsport event, and the Crown Lakeside Festival will bring world-class entertainment to the fans in Albert Park.”
