The 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is just a month away, and organisers have revealed the lineup for the Lakeside Festival at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Taking place from Friday, March 14th, to Sunday, March 16th, the festival will feature a mix of live music across the three days.

On Friday, Australian rock icons The Living End and Spiderbait will take the stage, delivering hits like “Prisoner of Society” and “Black Betty”.

Saturday’s headliner is Tones And I, known for her chart-topping hit “Dance Monkey”, and she’ll be joined by six-time ARIA Award winner Baker Boy.

Sunday’s race day performance will be led by legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, who will play a mix of his classics, including “Right Here Right Now” and “Praise You”, alongside his current single “Bus Stop Please”. He’ll be joined by Australian-born, LA-based DJ Anna Lunoe.

Limited tickets are still available for Thursday, March 13th, and Friday, March 14th. According to Formula 1 emails, live music is included for Australian Grand Prix ticketholders. Final tickets for the racing event can be found here.