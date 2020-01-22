One of Melbourne’s most loved and enduring records stores, Polyester Records, has announced its impending shutdown.

Polyester management announced the closure on social media, drawing the curtain on 36 years of operations. The announcement also spells the end for Crazy Arms, a bar at the rear of the Fitzroy record shop.

Polyester launched on Brunswick St, Fitzroy in 1983 and occupies the same location to this day. Another store opened up in the Melbourne CBD in 2007, but closed down in 2014. Its closure wasn’t too disheartening, however, as it coincided with the refurbishment and expansion of the Brunswick St HQ.

Polyester raised $14,000 through a Pozible campaign in 2014; more than $2000 above their stated goal. The funds allowed them to carry out some necessary renovations in order to facilitate in-store gigs at the Fitzroy shop.

It’s become a rite of passage for local and touring bands to perform at Polyester, generally on the day of a major release. No Mono, Ferla, jade imagine, Dick Diver, Simona Castricum and US duo Beach House are just some of the dozens of acts who’ve crammed their gear in between the shelves of vinyl over the years.

It seems fitting that a series of in-store performances will take place between now and the store’s last day of business. Kicking things off is Sarah Mary Chadwick, who’s launching her new LP Please Daddy this Saturday January 25 at 2pm.

Watch: Sarah Mary Chadwick – The Queen Who Stole the Sky

“In the coming weeks you will see a series of very special event announcements to celebrate our history,” store management said in a statement.

“We would like to invite you to share your memories in written, visual or audible form with us via our DMs on Facebook and Instagram if you feel so inclined.

“There are a lot of surreal and beautiful memories to be recalled and also to now be created in this run up to the end of our time, so we encourage you to join every step of the way.”

Polyester and Crazy Arms will close for good on March 13, 2020. Support your local record store!