With the majority of 2020 practically shutting down all aspects of live music, Melbourne Music Week sets to rev up the local talent with a special edition of their event called Melbourne Music Week-Extended, boasting an entirely local lineup, and spanning across a massive three months, marking it as an event to remember.

With everything that has been cancelled this year, here’s one event we’ll actually get to enjoy: Melbourne Music Week – Extended. And, to make things better, it’s being extended into three great months of nothing but local talent.

Kicking off December 9th, 2020 and running all the way through to February 28th, 2021, Melbourne Music Week – Extended will see a staggering 330 Aussie musicians hit venues across our great city, with heaps of activities interspersed including a Dog Day Afternoon, a Techno Bingo series, and even Roadie Yoga.

But, sticking with the titular theme, we’re keen for the musical acts that will be taking the stage, and we’re here to give you the low-down on the must-see artists.

From soft, folk, and acoustic to blistering punk, and impeccable rapping, Melbourne Music Week – Extended certainly isn’t short on talent, that’s for sure. And if you’re in need of a little assistance navigating their full three month lineup, then come along with us as we introduce you to a few local talents that are unmissable.

Baker Boy

You’ve likely already heard Baker Boy’s explosive set of tunes, but to see this Yolngu artist in action is an entirely different experience. Not only does he set your feet alight with driving beats, but him and his dance crew are unparalleled in their moves.

Headlining one of the ticketed shows of Melbourne Music Week – Extended, Baker Boy will hit up Melbourne Recital Centre on February 19th, 2021.

Private Function

Having released their second album, Who’s Line Is It Anyway?, back in August, Private Function are undoubtedly eager to hit the stage again, and show off their high-energy live show. As irreverent as ever, and as boisterous as they come, you’ll surely not want to miss this punk outfit put on their Private Function Saves Christmas! gig.

Private Function will be playing in the cozy Last Chance Rock’N’Roll Bar, doing two nights of rowdiness on both December 18th and December 19th of 2020.

Cable Ties

Bringing the fierceness of punk music to the forefront of their performance, their raw style and intense composure will see this Melbourne three-piece absolutely dominate on the stage. If you’re craving the energy that live music gives, this show will fill that hunger.

Cable Ties will be performing in the Forum Theatre, leading the Melbourne Music Week – Extended debut in the ever-gorgeous venue on February 20th, 2021.

BANOFFEE

Melbourne born, but LA based, BANOFFEE and her pop infused sound will be putting on a show to remember just short of her debut album coming to life. Representing a “new wave of mutant pop”, expect her gig to be full of thriving beats.

BANOFFEE will be bringing her talent to The Curtin, where punters will be able to enjoy an intimate gig on December 11th, 2020.

High Tension

Known for being an extreme metal band, the absolute energy that High Tension emits cannot be understated. With their intense stage presence, and undoubtedly earth shattering tunes, High Tension will make your head spin.

This show will see Melbourne Music Week – Extended travel underground to Max Watts, where High Tension will put forth a blistering show on February 6th, 2021.

Adalita

Renowned for being the co-founder, guitarist, and singer of Magic Dirt, Adalita Srsen will be putting on a show to remember under her solo-artist name of simply Adalita. Accompanied by J.P. Shilo on grand organ, veteran of the Aussie music scene Adalita will be bringing her knowledge of rock in full force.

In for a specially commissioned show at Melbourne Town Hall, Adalita’s performance will mark the end of Melbourne Music Week – Extended on February 28th, 2021.

Melbourne Music Week – Extended will kick off December 9th, 2020 and last until February 28th, 2021. Stay tuned for the full lineup of local talent.