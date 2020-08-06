In what is likely the best song about a regional city since Peter Bibby’s ‘Whyalla’, Private Function have shared the video for their latest single, the ripping ‘Albury Wodonga’.

In just a matter of weeks, Melbourne punk outfit Private Function are set to release one of the finest rock albums of the year. Dubbed Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the record is already set to be an instant classic, thanks in part to its hilarious artwork, outrageous vinyl pressing, and belter of a lead single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’.

Needless to say, it already feels as though there’s nothing the group can’t do, and if you thought ‘making us feel nostalgic for visiting Albury–Wodonga’ was on their list of impossibilities, you’ve clearly never listed to a Private Function track.

Described as a love letter to the twin cities, ‘Albury Wodonga’ is Private Function at their most pure and uncut, with crushing instrumentation carrying a powerful chorus of “Albury–Wodonga, can’t believe the spell that I’m under“.

Arriving soon after the borders of Victoria prevented the two cities from performing business as usual due to COVID-19, it’s arguably one of the most timely tracks you’ll hear all year (at least until Dan Andrews delivers offers his daily press conferences as a series of singles on Spotify).

“In a time where the two key VIC/NSW border towns are separated not only by the Murray River but also a quarantine roadblock, the new Private Function single ‘Albury Wodonga’ celebrates the unity and love between the two namesake locales,” the group explain.

“The track is an ode to not only arriving at the crown jewel of the Hume Highway, but the joys and memories made along the way.

“To the good people in Albury Wodonga who are going through the tough times of 2020, this one is for you,” they conclude. “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this river!”

To make things even better, the new single comes alongside a jubilant video clip, directed by drummer Aidan McDonald. Portraying the group on a road trip to the titular location, the video showcases the thrill of not only going to Albury–Wodonga, but the majesty of the sights you’ll see there, including the Ettamogah Pub, the Twisted Scissors hairdressing salon, and… the Wodonga Charcoal Chicken?

Whatever the case, ‘Albury Wodonga’ might be one of Private Function’s best works to date, and if you’re loving what you’re hearing, be sure to head along to pre-order a copy of their album before it’s too late. Oh, and of course, PF STILL ON TOP.

Check out ‘Albury Wodonga’ by Private Function: