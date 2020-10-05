Melbourne’s Fan Girl are back with a wholesome splash in the form of their first 2020 release, ‘backwards (everything is)’.

Fan Girl established themselves as one of Melbourne’s leading rock bands ever since they burst on the local music scene a few years ago as a sextet, yet their rise has also been mired with a heartache.

After releasing their debut album Elephant Room in 2018, the band were struck with tragedy shortly afterwards as founding member Jack Wood passed away at age 24.

The band went on hiatus for the rest of 2018 before making a big return in 2019 with a series of new singles such as ‘Yellow, Blue & Grey’ and ‘Fox Song’.

And now it looks like Fan Girl are aiming to close 2020 with a big splash as the band are back with a new look and single, ‘backwards (everything is)’.

It’s been quite a rollercoaster year but Vince, Noah and Luke plan on carrying the torch forward as a trio for Fan Girl and ‘backwards (everything is)’ is a great glimpse into what is shaping up to be a bigger 2021.

The single still retains the band’s trademark “obnoxious guitar music” but features a warm vibe we all need right now, as well as some great vocals from Sydney musician Annie Hamilton.

Fan Girl say that ‘backwards (everything is)’ came about as a challenge “to write what some people might see as a ‘happy’ sounding Fan Girl song, while still being a little wonky, broken and unhinged.”

“The punchy, sunny and erratic colours of the instrumental are contrasted with sleepy and dreamy lyrical imagery, and the lyrics thematically play with the idea of mourning a time, a place, a person, a greasy meal, a restful sleep, a feeling.

“We were SUPER lucky to have the wonderful Annie Hamilton add her brilliant vocals to the track.”

If the new direction of ‘backwards (everything is)’ and its quirky music video is any indication, some big things are in store for Fan Girl come 2021 and we can’t wait to see what the band has up their sleeve.

Check out ‘backwards (everything is)’ by Fan Girl: