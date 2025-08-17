Meredith Music Festival is returning with a huge lineup for its 2025 edition.

The Meredith Music Festival will bring an eclectic array of artists from home and abroad to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, just west of Melbourne, for its 33rd edition from December 5-7.

This year’s edition features headline performances from the likes of US-based rockers TV On The Radio and Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!

They’re joined by indie pop musician Perfume Genius, Syrian dabke-techno pioneer Omar Souleyman, and innovative UK drill rapper Pa Salieu.

An ensemble of Melbourne artists will also be performing at the festival, including emerging indie-folk outfit Folk Bitch Trio, alt-rockers Radio Free Alice, jazz fusion group Mildlife, and DJ, RONA. Check out the full lineup below.

The packed lineup follows from last year’s which included the likes of Jamie xx, Genesis Owusu, Angie McMahon, and Waxahatchee.

The festival will continue its tradition of making a majority of its tickets available through two ballots for subscribers. The first ballot for existing subscribers is already open, with the second round for new subscribers and those who weren’t initially drawn opening after a cut off at 10:33pm on Tuesday, August 19.

General release tickets will be made available at 11am on Wednesday, August 27. Those that miss out on tickets can find themselves lucky via Aunty’s Ticket Resale Service.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Meredith 2025 Lineup

Friday, December 5 – Sunday, December 7

Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC

TV On The Radio

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Perfume Genius

Thee Sacred Souls

Pa Salieu

HAAI

Bar Italia

Mildlife

Folk Bitch Trio

Colin Hay

Saya Gray

RONA

Dames Brown

Omar Souleyman

Radio Free Alice

Sam Austins

RP Boo

Florist

Wax’ o Paradiso

Jack J

Drifting Clouds

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir

Mouseatouille

Brown Spirits

City Of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band

Lazy Susan