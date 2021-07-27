Mike Howe, the lead singer of the heavy metal band Metal Church, has died at his home in California at the age of 55.

The band announced the sad news via their official Facebook page, writing: “It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music.”

“Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time,” they concluded.

Metal Church have recorded 12 studio albums and counted over 20 current and former members since their formation in 1980. After initially stepping away from music when the band temporarily broke up in 2006, Howe rejoined as lead singer in 2015.

During his 20-year absence, Howe worked as a carpenter while supporting his family. Once he rejoined Metal Church, the group released two full-length albums as well as a plethora of original songs and covers.

Last year, Howe spoke to Loudwire about feeling “hurt and angry” after leaving the band.

“When Metal Church broke up it was a very sad thing. I loved being in Metal Church and I felt that was my identity,” he said.

“I left primarily because of the business of music and how difficult it was navigating management, record companies, and outside forces that were ruining the band and my love of music. When I quit Metal Church and went off the road, I felt damaged about music in general that I loved. I felt hurt and angry about it all.”

Howe went on to explain how much he enjoyed introducing his oldest son to the band’s music once he rejoined.

“It was awesome for me because my oldest son was 18 when I came back to Metal Church and he came to shows,” he said.

“I took him on the first Monsters of Rock Cruise that I did and that was the greatest thing for me. I could tell he had a great time and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

Check out the announcement from Metal Church on the death of Mike Howe:

