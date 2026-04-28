Metallica are releasing a super deluxe version of their seventh album, ReLoad.

The ReLoad collection will arrive on June 26th, complete with 15 CDs and four DVDs filled with live recordings, rough mixes, and demos. The original album will, of course, also be included.

In addition to the box set, the reissue will also be available on double-LP vinyl, CD, a three-CD expanded edition, cassette, and digital.

People who preorder the box set, however, will get four different versions of “The Memory Remains”: the remastered original recording, an instrumental mix, a “Take 18 Floor Take”, and a concert recording from Brisbane.

You can check out the full track list here.

“Hetfield’s voice has gotten more assured with each Metallica release since 1991’s ‘black album,’” Rolling Stone wrote in a review of ReLoad at the time of the album’s release.

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“In between guttural growls on ReLoad, he actually croons and harmonizes outside his normal safety blanket of roaring anger.”

To get fans in the mood for the reissue, Metallica are launching a competition, #GetTheReLoadOut, asking bands and fans to record cover versions and interpretations of the tracks on the album. They previously did this with Load, posting winning videos to their YouTube channel.

In other Metallica news, the band recently discussed their upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Metallica discussed the residency.

“We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas,” they wrote.

“We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week. At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”