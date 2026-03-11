Metallica sound excited about their upcoming residency at the Sphere — but don’t expect them to add more shows.

The metal legends recently announced the residency, ‘Life Burns Faster’. Its name is taken from a lyric from the band’s song “Master of Puppets”.

The concerts were initially confirmed for October 1st and 3rd, 15th and 17th, 22nd and 24th, and 29th and 31st, but quickly expanded to 24 nights. The residency will now run weekly in two-date increments from October 2026 through March 2027.

In a statement shared on Instagram (as per Rolling Stone), Metallica discussed the residency.

“We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas,” they wrote.

“We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week. At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”

Metallica also addressed how difficult many fans found it buying tickets.

“We hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth,” they wrote. “We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around.”

Just like Metallica’s ‘No Repeat Weekends’, Metallica promise unique setlists featuring live favourites and surprise inclusions between each of the concerts in the two-night sets.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ’23, I thought, ‘We have to do this; it’s completely uncharted territory!’” the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich previously shared in a statement. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

Find out more about Metallica’s Sphere residency here.