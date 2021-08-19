Metallica are honouring the late Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, by releasing the concert recording from the I Am the Highway tribute show.

The rock legends covered ‘All Your Lies’ and ‘Head Injury’ during their I Am the Highway performance, which was held in January 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles, California, and will now release the concert audio as part of their Vinyl Club.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said in a statement: “Thank you for your musk, thank you for the words, for your thoughts…

“Thank you for the shows, thank you for the good times, for putting yourself out there… and thank you, along with your fellow bandmates, for giving us something that inspired us, excited us, meant something, moved us, and not only gave us belief in the possibilities but turned us the fuck on.

“What an honour to have known you, to have shared the stage with you and created next level memories, and ultimately to have been included in the L.A. celebration of your life, which allowed us the opportunity to share with the world just how much your music and your brilliance meant to us.”

Cornell’s widow Vicky later posted to Instagram to thank the rockers, saying Chris was “a huge Metallica fan”.

“Thank you so much to Metallica for the love and appreciation that you have shown for Chris and for memorializing that love, admiration and support from your performances at the ‘I Am The Highway’ tribute on this truly amazing and special vinyl.

“Joining the tribute concert meant so much to me and my children and to so many fans around the world… And I know how proud Chris would be, not only because you were there as his friends, but also because he was such a huge Metallica fan.

“Thank you so much and thank you Lars for your very kind words about Chris. It is true that ‘a man is not dead while his name is still spoken.’ Thank you for continuing to honour him.”

The event was presented by Cornell’s family and closest friends, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting, and featured a slew of performances from artists such as the Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Adam Levine, Chris Stapleton and Ziggy Marley.

Check out ‘All Your Lies’ as performed by Metallica: