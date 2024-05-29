Metallica made a significant mark during their recent concert in Munich, Germany, by performing “Inamorata” live for the first time.

The track, the longest in their repertoire, spans an impressive 11 minutes and featured on their 2023 album, 72 Seasons. The live debut of “Inamorata” took place on May 26th, capturing the attention of both attendees and fans worldwide through fan-shot videos (watch below).

James Hetfield, Metallica’s frontman, introduced the song with notable enthusiasm, describing it as “one of my favourites” and humorously adding, “So I’m gonna like it.”

Hetfield’s introduction also included a candid admission of the novelty the performance held for the band, emphasising their philosophy of embracing every moment, planned or not, on stage: “This next song we have never, ever played live before. And, you know, in our band, we don’t recognise the word ‘mistake’ — because there are no mistakes. There’s just unique moments that happen. That’s what we need to tell ourselves,” he told the crowd.

“Inamorata” concluded the band’s 72 Seasons album and has been highlighted by critics for its depth and complexity. Rolling Stone referred to it as a “master class in melancholy” and a “sprawling, 11-minute jam that slowly uncoils with sludgy, snarling riffs.”

The studio version ended with casual chatter among the band members, revealing a snippet of their songwriting process. Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer, explained in an interview that the term “button” used by the band refers to the final segment of a song, showcasing the unique lingo and collaborative dynamics within Metallica.

The Munich concert is part of Metallica’s extensive European tour, which started over the weekend and will continue through mid-July. Following this, they’re set to embark on another North American tour, beginning on August 2nd at Gillette Stadium and concluding with a four-night stint in Mexico City from September 20th to September 29th.