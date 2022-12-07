Metallica are very excited about their new album, but they’re less happy about crypto scammers looking to capitalise on the release.

According to the metal legends, scammers have been trying to take advantage of the band’s massive album and tour news by posting fake giveaway offers.

“In the wake of last week’s exciting news of our new song, new album, and new tour, unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance. Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement,” they wrote in a statement shared to social media.

“Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams. They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run. Please remember – all of our official social media channels are verified. Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true. We thank all of you who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us… please don’t let up!”

Metallica included links to all of their official social media accounts, while their official Reddit channel is also keeping tabs on any potential scammers.

⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KmlofVdiBM — Metallica (@Metallica) December 6, 2022

The band announced their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, last week, with the record set for release on April 14th 2023 (pre-order here). They also released their new single, ‘Lux Æterna’, which you can listen to below.

The song was appraised by renowned metal YouTuber Ola Englund, who called it “old people’s music.”

“It’s a new Metallica song, the production is great. The song is… okay… It’s a good song, the more I listen to it, the more I enjoyed it, obviously. But it’s a very rockabilly, driving-a-car type of song. You know, to me, it just sounds like Metallica becoming old,” Englund said on his YouTube channel.

“Does that make any sense? They sound old. They have a little bit of a Motorhead and maybe even a Megadeth vibe to the riff right there. But I guess they’re old people now, and it’s old people’s music, that’s okay. It’s still enjoyable to some extent.”

